The 96th annual Winchester Invitational Tournament kicks off this Saturday and a handful of local schools will be competing in it: Calhoun, Carrollton, Greenfield-Northwestern, and North Greene. 9:00 AM #1 West Central (16-0) #9 Western (5-5) 10:30 AM #8 Routt Catholic (8-6) #16 Griggsville-Perry (0-11) 12:00 PM #4 Brown County (9-3) #12 Pleasant Hill (4-6) 1:30 PM #5 Petersburg Porta (10-1) #13 Greenfield-Northwestern (5-6) 4:00 PM #2 Payson-Seymour (11-1) #10 Calhoun (2-7) 5:30 PM #7 Camp Point (7-4) #15 Liberty (1-12) 7:00 PM #3 Triopia (9-2) #11 Carrollton (4-5) 8:30 PM #6 North Greene (9-2) #14 Rushville-Industry (1-11) All of the first round games will be played Jan 6 and the championship games take place on the following Saturday, Jan 13.