ST. LOUIS – WIN Warehouse, a public charity that connects nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory, is announcing the launch of an initiative to distribute over $1 million worth of toys to children in the local community and beyond. This will take place starting October 5 and continue through December 18, 2020.

Also known as Operation Toy Deploy: Million Dollar Toy Distribution, WIN’s initiative is only possible with the help of distribution partners. They are currently seeking interested 501(c)3 organizations or churches. To become a Toy Deploy partner, visit toydeploy.org. There are four tiers of partnership and multiple benefits from each.

Article continues after sponsor message

For those who would like to learn more about WIN or have any questions, please contact their team at membership@winwarehouse.org, 314-385-3006, or by checking out their FAQs page. To obtain a free WIN membership, organizations must apply and qualify as a 501(c)3 or verified religious organization.

About WIN Warehouse

WIN Warehouse is a 501(c)(3) public charity. WIN’s mission is to provide value and mutual sustainability by connecting nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory. WIN is committed to helping nonprofit organizations with the goods they need to further their impact.

More like this: