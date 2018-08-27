ALTON - Riverbender.com has offered tons of cash and prizes over the years to its readers, now it's offering the same to its listeners! All you need to do to win is listen to our NEW Daily News Podcast, available on a variety of devices including the Amazon Alexa and many popular podcast providers including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and more!

Here is how it works...

This week’s giveaway requires a special keyword, which can be obtained by listening to our Daily News Podcast! Listen anytime now through Friday, August 31, on your phone or Amazon Alexa for this week’s keyword to be announced. Once you hear the keyword visit Riverbender.com/giveaway and enter your email address along with the keyword into the box provided. This week our winner will take home 2 Tickets to Love Never Dies at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Wednesday, September 19th at 7:30 p.m. Check back for a new exciting prize each week. Keep in mind, the keyword or clues will continue to change each week! Good luck!

Setting up our news podcast on Alexa is very easy, just follow this link for detailed instructions.

If you prefer to listen on your phone we suggest using the Tune-In app. The Tune-In app is available on iPhone or Android and will play both the Riverbender Daily News Podcast or any AM or FM station nationwide. You install the app just like any other app and then setup Riverbender Daily News as a favorite or shortcut on your home screen.

We hope you enjoy keeping up to date with our daily briefing of the area's top headlines in local news and sports. If you encounter any issues getting your device properly setup for our Daily News Podcast just give us a call at (618) 465-9850 x 240. For more information please visit: Riverbender.com/podcasts/news

