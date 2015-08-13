GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting a Back to School Big Summer Show Ticket Blast with 105.7 The Point on Friday, Aug. 28, to kick off the fall semester.

The Point’s Tony Patrico, from The Rizzuto Morning Show, will broadcast live from the college’s Godfrey campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every 10 minutes during the live broadcast, students will have a chance to win a pair of concert tickets to see Alt-J and Walk the Moon, Sept. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

L&C Student Activities will provide free food and lawn games during the event, which wraps up the first week of classes for the Fall 2015 semester. Student Activities has a full calendar of events and giveaways for students throughout the academic year, which begins Aug. 24.

“We provide students with a variety of programming from free food and concerts to recreational volleyball and dodge ball tournaments, as well as social networking opportunities like karaoke, bingo, video game day, holiday-themed activities and our two biggest outdoor events, Fall Fest and Springfest,” Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings said.

Members of the public, including fans of 105.7 and anyone interested in learning more about Lewis and Clark Community College, are welcome to visit campus and participate in the giveaway event.

“We’re excited to kick off the semester on a high note with plenty of chances for our students to win free concert tickets and interact with 105.7 on air,” Media Services Manager Laura Inlow said. “It’s also a great opportunity for Illinois fans of The Point to visit campus and see what Lewis and Clark is all about.

For more information about L&C Student Activities visit http://www.lc.edu/Activities_Clubs or call (618) 468-6400.

