ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater is hosting their famous Jazz and Wine Festival this Saturday, and you could win up to a four-person reserved table to enjoy the evening.

From 6–10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, the Alton Amphitheater will transform into an outdoors jazz club complete with live music and a wide selection of wines. The festival will feature music from the Alton Jazz Confluence, which includes select Alton and Godfrey student musicians, followed by Left of West. Headliner Jim Manley will then take the stage for an hour-long set.

“It has become an evening where people can go on a date. I like to say it’s a very classy event,” said Dan Herkert, amphitheater commission chair. “If people haven’t been there, they don’t realize, you really can set up a jazz club outdoors on our stage. It is an intimate setting where you are up close and personal with the musicians.”

There are up to four free tickets available. The winner can choose either a two-person or a four-person reserved table. Valued at $25 each, these tickets include a seat on the stage next to the musicians. You can enter using the form below for a chance to win the tickets.

Tickets to the Jazz and Wine Festival cost $100 for a four-top table or $50 for a two-top table on the stage, and $10 for general admission. You can purchase tickets online.

There will be a selection of wines available for purchase by the bottle or glass. The amphitheater will also offer beer and nonalcoholic drinks. The Brown Bag Bistro will be selling their popular charcuterie boards at the event, in addition to other food options.

Herkert noted that the student musicians of the Alton Jazz Confluence will likely be the “stars of the show.” Left of West will blend funk, rock, jazz and blues to create their unique, soulful sound. Herkert is especially excited to welcome renowned trumpet player Jim Manley to the stage.

“He’s a legend in St. Louis,” Herkert said. “He’s a very good recording artist. He’s known not only in this region; he’s known across the country, but he is an absolute St. Louis legend.”

As the Jazz and Wine Festival approaches, Herkert and the other amphitheater commissioners look forward to sharing the experience with community members throughout the Riverbend region.

“Over the past two years with the jazz bistro style, setting up our own outdoors jazz club on the stage right up close and personal with the musicians, we’ve really hit on something that we really think works,” Herkert added. “We keep trying to find ways to add more tables.”

For more information about the Jazz and Wine Festival, visit the official Alton Amphitheater website at AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com. Enter below for the chance to win a four-person reserved table at the festival.

