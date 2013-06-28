Imagine moving into a new home and not having a house payment. That could happen if you are the winner of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois 19th Annual House Raffle. With only 3,900 certificates to be sold at $100 each, raffle participants have a great chance of winning one of 45 prizes.

The grand prize winner will have a choice of The Franklin home built by Fulford Homes or $125,000 in cash. The home will be built on the winner’s choice of a select lot in Greystone Estates in Shiloh, Illinois. The two-story home valued at $200,000 features three bedrooms & loft, designer kitchen with maple cabinets, 9’ ceilings on entire first floor, Master suite with walk-in closet and luxury bath featuring a garden tub, large shower and double-dink vanity. Certificates purchased prior to August 8th will be entered into an Early Bird drawing for a chance to win $1,000.

Participants purchasing a raffle certificate are investing in the future of a child to become a productive, caring member of society. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is a non-profit organization serving youth in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties.

For information or to purchase a raffle certificate, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at 618 398-3162 or visit the website at www.bbbsil.org.

