Local garage door service and repair company, Dan's Garage Door Service, has launched a contest to select the ugliest garage door in the Riverbend. Dan's Garage Door Service is a family owned and operated company that has proudly serviced the Riverbend area since 1974. They've experienced phenomenal growth in the past years because of their dedication to customer service and reputation of providing quality products at affordable prices. Participating contestants submit photos of their "ugly door" for online voting on the social media site, Facebook. The winner will be determined by online votes. The photo with the most "likes" wins. Entries are accepted now through the month of February. The lucky winner will be announced on March 31, 2013. The grand prize winner will be awarded a NEW basic garage door ($625 value). The prize will include the removal of their current garage door, and complete installation of the new door. The winning contestant will be featured in a before & after photo gallery on the Dan's Garage Door Service website & Facebook page. People who want to enter their garage door in the contest may do so by visiting the contest page http://www.facebook.com/thedoorkeeper. The contest is open to residents of Madison, Jersey and St. Clair counties within 50 miles of 62035. Dan's Garage Door Service 618-467-0050