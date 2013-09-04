In the past 19 years, funds raised from the annual house raffle to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois provided a caring mentor for more than 2,500 children facing adversity. Those youth matched with a mentor achieved better grades, avoided risky behavior such as the use of drugs and alcohol or skipping school and have better relationships with friends, family and teachers. Big Brothers Big Sisters has a long history of changing children’s lives for the better, forever.

The deadline to purchase a raffle certificate is 5:00 PM on September 26th. A total of 44 prizes will be awarded in addition to the top prize of a $200,000 Fulford Home or $125,000 in cash. A maximum of 3,900 certificates will be sold at $100 each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The drawing will be held at St. Clair Square Shopping Center at 6:30 PM on September 26th.

To purchase a raffle certificate, call Big Brothers Big Sisters at 618 398-3162 or visit the web site at www.bbbsil.org.

More like this: