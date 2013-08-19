Win a House! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Win a $200,000 Fulford Home or $125,000 in cash in the 2013 Big Brothers Big Sisters House Raffle. A maximum of 3,900 certificates will be sold at $100 each with 45 prizes awarded. The raffle drawing will be held at St. Clair Square Shopping Center on September 26 at 6:30 pm. To purchase a raffle certificate, call Big Brothers Big Sisters at 618 398-3162 or visit the web site at www.bbbsil.org. All proceeds will benefit children facing adversity in Madison, Clinton, Monroe and St. Clair counties by providing them with mentors. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip