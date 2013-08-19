Win a $200,000 Fulford Home or $125,000 in cash in the 2013 Big Brothers Big Sisters House Raffle. A maximum of 3,900 certificates will be sold at $100 each with 45 prizes awarded.  The raffle drawing will be held at St. Clair Square Shopping Center on September 26 at 6:30 pm. To purchase a raffle certificate, call Big Brothers Big Sisters at 618 398-3162 or visit the web site at www.bbbsil.org.  All proceeds will benefit children facing adversity in Madison, Clinton, Monroe and St. Clair counties by providing them with mentors.

