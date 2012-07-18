Win a $199,900 FULFORD home or $125,000 in cash in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois 18th Annual House Raffle. The home will be located on your choice of select lots at Greystone Estates in Shiloh, Illinois. Only 3,800 raffle certificates will be sold at $100 each with a total of 45 prizes awarded to winners. Individuals who purchase a raffle certificate by August 16 are eligible to win $1,000 in an Early Bird drawing.

All proceeds from the house raffle will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, which serves children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties. The raffle drawing will be held on September 27 at 6:30 PM at St. Clair Square.

Winners do not have to be present in order to win. To purchase a raffle certificate, call 618-398-3162 or visit the website to purchase on-line at www.bbbsil.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is the premier mentoring organization serving youth ages 6 through 18 in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties. As a volunteer and donor supported organization, the agency is accountable for each child in the program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships; avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.

