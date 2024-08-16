GODFREY - Calling all Swifties! You’re invited to enter for a chance to win four tickets to “Taylor Made: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.”

Scheduled for Sept. 13, 2024, at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Hatheway Hall, the tribute concert will feature songs from across Swift’s 11 albums. Taylor Made, a six-piece tribute band from Edwardsville, Highland and Alton, will provide a high-energy performance of Swift’s greatest hits. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras.

“This tribute concert is not just about celebrating music — it’s also about supporting the arts in our community,” the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras said in a press release. “Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras, ensuring these vital organizations can continue to provide exceptional musical experiences and educational opportunities for young musicians in the region.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2024. To win four free tickets to the show, you can enter using the form here or below and/or comment and share this Facebook post. A winner will be randomly selected at 10 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2024. Once notified, you will have 24 hours to claim your prize.

You can also purchase tickets online for $19.89. The money goes directly to the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras. The Alton Youth Symphony is a full symphonic orchestra for grades 5–8, and it is completely free for participants. The Alton Symphony Orchestra provides the same opportunity for adults, and it is open to both community and professional musicians.

“We are thrilled to present ‘Taylor Made’ and offer a unique opportunity for our community to enjoy Taylor Swift’s music while supporting our local symphonies,” said Jamie Pullen, Alton Youth Symphony President. “This event will be a testament to the power of music and the importance of nurturing young talent.”

Jared and Jacob, two members of Taylor Made, previously performed with the Alton Youth Symphony. They are excited to fundraise for the orchestras. Taylor Made aims to inspire genuine connection with audiences, and the band looks forward to performing in Godfrey on Sept. 13, 2024. For more information, contact Alton Youth Symphony Orchestra at AltonYouthSymphony.org.

