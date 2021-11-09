Win 4 Tickets To PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL At The Fabulous Fox Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is coming to the Fabulous Fox at 527 N. Grand Blvd., in St. Louis. Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman, released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). You have three opportunities to Win 4 Tickets to The Fabulous Fox Theater showing of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL with Riverbender Radio. Tickets are for the Tuesday, November 16, 7:30 p.m. performance. HOW TO PLAY: When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win! 3 CHANCES TO WIN: Tuesday, November 9, 3 p.m. - Congratulations to Greg from Glen Carbon Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Wednesday, November 10, 3 p.m. - Congratulations to Lori from Alton Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison. Thursday, November 11, 3 p.m. - Congratulations to Emily from Perrion Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO WIN OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: Participation in contest constitutes agreement and acceptance of Official Contest Rules. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with all Official Contest Rules. Limit one (1) prize per 4-week period, per person. Entry must include: Name

City of residence

Email

City of residence
Email
Phone number Winner agrees to allow Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com, Riverbender Radio and its stations and/or its sponsors the right to use the winner's name, likeness, and/or recorded voice for promotional purposes. All federal, state, and local taxes that may exist are the responsibility of the winner.