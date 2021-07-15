HOW TO PLAY:

When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!

3 CHANCES TO WIN:

July 13 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Missy from Moro!

Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Despacito by Luis Fonsi.

July 14 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Chelsea from Edwardsville!

Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off by Joe Nichols.

July 15 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Mira from Wood River!

Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for La Bamba by Ritchie Valens.

For more information about our sponsor Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, visit VivaLaFiestaEdwardsville.com.

To thank Viva La Fiesta, follow them on Facebook @VivaLaFiestaEdwardsville.

More like this: