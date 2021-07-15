Win $25 to Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
This week Riverbender Radio is spicing it up with three chances to win a $25 gift certificate generously donated by Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant. Doesn't this food look incredible?
Viva La Fiesta is serving hot, fresh, and homemade authentic Mexican food at 1027 Century Dr, in Edwardsville. Viva La Fiesta opens daily at 11 a.m. with a huge selection of tasty dishes, including Papas Locas, french fries topped with ground beef, cheese dip, pico de gallo and jalapenos, Torta, an authentic Mexican sandwich made with telera bread, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, avocado spread, butter, mayonnaise and your choice of meat, the Loaded Avocado Quesadilla, prepared with delicious avocado, whole pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, sauteed onions, and sweet red bell peppers, and many other options.
HOW TO PLAY:
When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!
3 CHANCES TO WIN:
July 13 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Missy from Moro!
Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Despacito by Luis Fonsi.
July 14 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Chelsea from Edwardsville!
Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off by Joe Nichols.
July 15 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Mira from Wood River!
Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for La Bamba by Ritchie Valens.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO WIN
For more information about our sponsor Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, visit VivaLaFiestaEdwardsville.com.
To thank Viva La Fiesta, follow them on Facebook @VivaLaFiestaEdwardsville.
