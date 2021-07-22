HOW TO PLAY: When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!

3 CHANCES TO WIN:

July 27 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Helen from Godfrey!

Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo.

July 28 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Chelsea from Edwardsville!

Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Life is a Highway by Rascal Flatts.

July 29 from 3 - 4 pm - Congratulations to Dakota from Edwardsville!

Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Highway to Hell by AC/DC.

For more information about our sponsor and to thank them, follow Godfrey bp & Deli on Facebook!

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: Participation in contest constitutes agreement and acceptance of Official Contest Rules. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with all Official Contest Rules. Limit one (1) prize per 4-week period, per person.

Entry must include:

Name

City of residence

Email

Phone number

Winner agrees to allow Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com, Riverbender

Radio and its stations and/or its sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, likeness, and/or recorded voice for promotional purposes. All federal, state, and local taxes that may exist are the responsibility of the winner.

