GRANITE CITY - Wilson second-grade teacher Sarah Corzine is coordinating the Wilson School Learning project through the end of May to benefit stray animals in Granite City.

Corzine is collecting supplies, donations and services for Granite City APA, Pound Pets, Inc. and Journey Home GSD Rescue.

To help support the project, please contact Mrs. Corzine at sarah.corzine@gcsd9.net.

