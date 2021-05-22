Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - Wilson second-grade teacher Sarah Corzine is coordinating the Wilson School Learning project through the end of May to benefit stray animals in Granite City.

Corzine is collecting supplies, donations and services for Granite City APA, Pound Pets, Inc. and Journey Home GSD Rescue.

Article continues after sponsor message

To help support the project, please contact Mrs. Corzine at sarah.corzine@gcsd9.net.

More like this: