EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's R.J. Wilson continues to make key contributions for the boys basketball team on the offensive and defensive side of the court.

Wilson played a part in Edwardsville's big Tuesday night win over Gateway STEM of St. Louis city at Lucco-Jackson Gym, scoring four points and doing what he could to help his team to run out winners on the night.

“We all played together, we communicated and just continued to play even with the situation of us being up (big throughout the game),” Wilson said.

That the Tigers got off to a quick start and never let up was a reflection of how the Tigers practice, Wilson felt. “That's how we practice; we carried it over,” Wilson said. “We just all come out after school every day and practice hard and apply it to the game.”

Wilson's sees his role on the Tigers as simple: “Getting rebounds, setting screens and playing hard whenever I'm in. It went right tonight; everyone did their role and it all fit together.”

When asked how good a team the Tigers can be this year, Wilson said, “we control our own destiny. Basically, if we keep continuing to practice like we do, we can do good things.”

Edwardsville hosts Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, then travels to East St. Louis for a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 game.

