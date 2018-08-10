EAST ST. LOUIS –Three East St. Louis athletes are proving that their hometown is still the City of Champions. Each brought home medals from the AAU Junior Olympic Games, held July 28 – August 4 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Willie Johnson won the national title for the 400 meter in the 15-16 age group with a time of 47.8 seconds. Fellow Flyer Marcus Lamply finished fifth in the 400 meters in the 17-18 age group. Darrion Williams, also from East St. Louis Senior High School, finished eighth in the triple jump for the 17-18 age group.

All three of these young East St. Louis athletes earned the distinguished honor of being named National All-American for finishing in the top eight in finals for their events at the AAU Junior Olympics Nationals.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games are known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States. It has become the showcase event of the AAU Sports Program.

