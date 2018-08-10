Left to right: Willie Johnson, 400m AAU Junior Olympics National Champion (15-16 age); Marcus Lampley, 5th place in 400m (17-18 age); Darrion Williams, 8th place in Triple Jump (17-18 age).]

EAST ST. LOUIS –Three East St. Louis athletes are proving that their hometown is still the City of Champions. Each brought home medals from the AAU Junior Olympic Games, held July 28 – August 4 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Willie Johnson won the national title for the 400 meter in the 15-16 age group with a time of 47.8 seconds. Fellow Flyer Marcus Lamply finished fifth in the 400 meters in the 17-18 age group. Darrion Williams, also from East St. Louis Senior High School, finished eighth in the triple jump for the 17-18 age group.

Article continues after sponsor message

All three of these young East St. Louis athletes earned the distinguished honor of being named National All-American for finishing in the top eight in finals for their events at the AAU Junior Olympics Nationals.

The AAU Junior Olympic Games are known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States. It has become the showcase event of the AAU Sports Program.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high-quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 6,000 students within the community. The district's vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

More like this:

Jan 23, 2024 - River Dragons Round-Up: Schedule Released, New Coach Named, Lots Of Returning Players, And First Ever International Signings

4 days ago - SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School’s Basketball Team Shaping Young Men 

Nov 27, 2023 - Brannan Wins Women's Great River Road Race, Keller Places Second, Stirton In Third  

6 days ago - Edwardsville Celebrates 10 Hockey Seniors Prior To Game

Dec 5, 2023 - Annual Edwardsville Gun Club Fishing Derby Once Again Big Success

 