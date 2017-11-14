COLP, IL — Colp resident Michael Sherrill won $650,000 when his Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers – 12 - 30 - 37 - 42 - 43 – in the Thursday, November 2, evening drawing.

Sherrill, 56, has lived in Colp for 32 years. He was at home when he checked the winning Lucky Day Lotto numbers on the Illinois Lottery website and discovered his win. He and his wife plan to share the windfall with family, donate to their church, and invest.

A regular Lucky Day Lotto player, Sherrill said he always buys a Quick Pick ticket. He bought his $650,000 winning ticket at Hucks, 520 S. Park Ave., in Herrin. The retailer received a bonus of $6,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 18,500 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: