MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23: Marquette went off on a 16-0 run after EAWR scored the opening basket, then built up a 37-7 lead as the Explorers won their season opener over the Oilers at Marquette Family Arena.

Abby Williams, playing in her first game back from a season-ending knee injury last year, led Marquette with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jillian Nelson contributed 16 points, Nia Ballinger had six points, Hayley Porter scored five points, Kiley Kirchner had four, both Kamryn Fandrey and Payton Patterson had three points each and Hayley Williams scored two.

Emily Johnson led EAWR with 11 points, while Hannah Allen added 10 points.

The Explorers open the season 1-0, while the Oilers fall to 1-2.

