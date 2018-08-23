ST. LOUIS – William K. Busch Brewing Co. is partnering with Realtree, the world’s leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor, to release limited edition camouflage packaging in support of the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.

The special packaging, which includes 12-packs and 30-packs of 12 ounce cans, will be available beginning Sat., September 1 until Wed., October 31. Kräftig Lager features a Realtree Xtra camouflage pattern in hunter orange while Kräftig Light is designed in a distinct green and tan pattern.

"Part of my family’s legacy has always been our commitment to conservation,” said William K. “Billy” Busch, president and CEO of the St. Louis-based company that bears his name. “As a company, we knew we wanted to do something special that would not only commemorate that tradition, but also continue it. Our partnership with Realtree allows us to do just that.”

Through this partnership, a portion of proceeds from the limited-edition packaging will be donated to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation in an effort to preserve natural resources for present and future generations.

“Realtree has changed the landscape of modern outdoor entertainment, and this partnership helps ensure future generations have an outdoors to enjoy," Busch said.

About William K. Busch Brewing Co.:

William K. Busch Brewing Co. represents a new chapter for both the Busch family legacy and the American brewing industry. Founded in 2011, William K. Busch Brewing Company produces two premium American lagers – Kräftig and Kräftig Light. Both lagers are brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients – pure water, Hallertau hops, malt from two- and six-row barley, and proprietary yeast.

