DEFIANCE, Mo. – The St. Charles County Council approved the development and construction of William K. Busch Brewing Company‘s farm brewery and distillery on Mon., November 26. This new facility will be located at 4151 Benne Road on Blue Heron Farm near Busch Wildlife on the old Bridlespur Hunt Club property. The anticipated completion date of the brewery is Spring 2020.

This new brewery will focus on artisan, small-batch beers and craft, barrel-aged whiskeys. In addition, the award-winning, all natural Kräftig Lager and Kräftig Light will be made there. Here, brewing styles both old and new will collide with Busch family tradition, reflecting the very heart of the family’s company’s vision and creating a new era of Busch brewing.

This new, exciting chapter of Busch family brewing will unfold on the Bridlespur Hunt Club. This is the same land that Busch’s father, August Anheuser “Gussie” Busch, Jr., founded along with other family members and holds a lot of history for the Busch family.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Family is everything to me. To be able to start this journey on land that holds so many memories is a feeling I can’t begin to put into words,” Busch said. “We can’t wait to begin brewing classic and new vibrant beers at this new facility!”

After receiving approval from the St. Charles County Council last week, the Busch family will begin developing and planning the construction of the new facility.

About William K. Busch Brewing Co.:

William K. Busch Brewing Co. represents a new chapter for both the Busch family legacy and the American brewing industry. Founded in 2011, William K. Busch Brewing Company currently produces two premium American lagers – Kräftig and Kräftig Light. Both lagers are brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients – pure water, Hallertau hops, malt from two- and six-row barley, and proprietary yeast.

For more information, visit www.kraftig.com.

More like this: