St. LOUIS – Billy Busch and Family of theWilliam K. Busch Brewing Companyare donating $5,000 to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) in order to support conservation and youth education statewide.

“My family has always supported the environment and conservation here in Missouri for generations,” said Billy Busch. “Preserving the environment continues to be a priority in my family especially now with the threat of global warming. We need to step up and do what we can so that our children and the future generations can enjoy the great outdoors."

The William K. Busch Brewing Company is continuing the Busch family’s longstanding commitment to conservation by working directly with MCHF. The $5,000 donation comes from a portion of sales from Kräftig’s limited-edition camouflage beer cans and packaging, made possible by Realtree in the fall of 2018.

“Our partnership with Billy Busch and his family once again demonstrates their continued commitment to conservation,” said MCHF President Carroll Wilkerson. “Their donation helps ensure that today and tomorrow’s youth have the opportunity to experience the joy of being outdoors in our beautiful state.”

Part of the William K. Busch Brewing Company’s donation will go toward educating the youth on how conservation preserves the earth to get them more involved with nature. It will also support programs including the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP).

“We are encouraged that companies like The William K. Busch Brewing Company, who understand the importance of protecting our natural resources, are supporting the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. Our state’s conservation legacy depends on those visionaries,” said MCHF Vice President Bruce Sassmann.

“Supporting conservation matters to our state’s economy,” said MCHF Treasurer David Reynolds. “Each year, we benefit from $12 billion in economic impacts – $8 billion from the forest product industry and $4 billion from those who fish, hunt and view wildlife in our state.”

The William K. Busch Brewing Company plans to continue their growing partnership with the efforts of the MCHF. With water being a key ingredient used in their award-winning Kräftig Lager and Kräftig Light, the company is specifically passionate about clean water efforts.

About MCHF

Founded in 1997, The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is dedicated to preserving, conserving, and enhancing the wildlife, forests, and fish of the state of Missouri. MCHF also promotes citizen opportunities to not only become educated about these resources but to enjoy them as well. They are consistently working on implementing and maintaining funding for these foundation, programs, and projects to ensure the stability and longevity of their efforts.

About William K. Busch Brewing Co.

Founded in 2011, William K. Busch Brewing Company currently produces two premium American lagers – Kräftig and Kräftig Light. Both lagers are brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients – pure water, Hallertau hops, malt from two- and six-row barley, and proprietary yeast.

