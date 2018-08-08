ALTON - William Green, 49, from Alton, was sentenced to two years, six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections at a sentencing hearing held in Calhoun County on May 25, 2018, in case 2017-CF-12.

The Cahoun Sheriff's Office said Green had pleaded guilty on March 22nd, to charges of Aggravated DUI, a Class 4 Felony, and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Sentence was pronounced by the Honorable Judge J. Frank McCartney.

Green appeared before Judge McCartney for sentencing after a partially-negotiated open plea. The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said what that means, essentially, is that an agreement was reached between State's Attorney Richard Ringhausen and Green's attorney, where Green would plead guilty and face a maximum sentence of three years in prison, or a possible minimum punishment of Probation or Conditional Discharge. Judge McCartney had that full range of options available at this hearing.

Green had originally faced two separate counts of Aggravated DUI, Count 1 being a felony due to this being his third DUI offense. Count 2 was a felony due to him committing a DUI while his driver's licensed was revoked for a prior DUI.

Green also had faced charges of Obstructing Justice, a Class 4 Felony, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a class 4 Felony, Driving on a Revoked License, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone, a petty offense.

These charges were the result of an incident that took place on Sunday July 30th, 2018.

A Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff was on patrol near the Brussels Ferry, when a vehicle was observed to be speeding on the Illinois River Road, at 4:22 p.m.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped into the Swan Lake Federal Wildlife Refuge, apparently not knowing this road was a dead-end. The deputy pursued, but the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into the refuge.

The driver, ran from the deputy, while the driver still had an open can of beer in his hand, the sheriff's office said. Eventually, the deputy caught the suspect and arrested him without incident. The can of beer had to be removed from the driver's hand.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver had lost his flip-flops and continued running barefoot. The deputy then observed indicators that the driver was intoxicated.

The driver presented an Illinois driver's license to the Deputy, and a LEADS inquiry revealed that particular license to be suspended.

The Alton Police Department then contacted CCSO and asked why CCSO had just inquired on the vehicle in question through the LEADS system. When Alton Police Department was informed of the situation, they advised CCSO that they were in the process of entering that vehicle as a stolen vehicle, as it had been taken from the Applebee's on Homer Adams Parkway.

The vehicle was impounded and two passengers were detained and later released without charges.

Sobriety testing was conducted on the driver, and he was charged with DUI.

Throughout the booking process, further inspection of the picture on the Illinois driver's license, and further inspection of booking photos of the man depicted on that license, led the deputy and Sheriff Bill Heffington to suspect that the man arrested was not the same man depicted on the driver's license.

Sheriff Heffington questioned the man arrested, and he then admitted that he was not the man depicted on the driver's license, and his real name was William Green, who's driver's license is revoked.

The driver's license that Green had possession of, had only became suspended a few days prior, leading officers to suspect that Green felt as if he had a good strategy of driving with use of another man's valid license, the sheriff's office said.

Green was then held in county jail, where he remained until sentencing.

The Madison County State's Attorney then charged Green with stealing the vehicle from the Alton Applebee's, and he was later convicted of that offense in Madison County.

(All information provided by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office).

More like this: