EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's golf Head Coach Derrick Brown has added experience to his roster with the announcement of transfer Will Simpson (Pella, Iowa) from Troy University.

"I am very excited for Will to join the program," Brown said. "He brings two years of experience from a good program at Troy along with a great junior career. I look forward to him joining our three incoming freshmen to continue our push for an OVC Championship."

Simpson played in nine tournaments over two seasons at Troy where he had a career stroke average of 74.63. His best finish came during his freshman season at the Savannah Intercollegiate when he finished fifth at two-under. Simpson played in 27 total rounds, finishing at par or better in 11.

Already this summer, Simpson has a third-place finish at the Southeastern Amateur with rounds of 72-65. He also finished fourth in the Ft. Dodge Amateur with a 67.

In 2023, Simpson earned a win at the Iowa Junior PGA Open Championship with a 9-under thanks to rounds of 66 and 69. He also won the individual title at the John Deere Classic Junior Open with a 4-under 140. He tied for second at the AJGA UHY St. Louis Junior.

Prior to signing with Troy, he ranked No. 113 nationally (class of 2022) and No. 4 in Iowa by the American Junior Golf Association.

Simpson joins a class of newcomers which also includes freshmen Parker Bruening, Thomas Hereau and Hayden Moore who were previously announced.

