Metro-East Lutheran football player Will Rankin is going to continue his love of the sport at Illinois College this fall.

Rankin will start working out as a defensive back for Illinois College, but may move around some in the defense with his size of 6-2, 200 pounds.

“I think there is a whole lot more room for improving and I have put on about 30 pounds since football season,” he said. “It is just a whole different feel at Illinois College. It will be a good learning opportunity in the classroom and off the field. I am always willing to learn.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Rankin said he liked the idea of going closer to home and the smaller campus of Illinois College.

“It just seemed like a good fit for me,” he said.

Metro-East Lutheran had small numbers with its football program but Rankin said the team was very close knit.

“There was a special bond between us,” Rankin said. “Coach Lewis helped me out a ton and got my name out on e-mails and letters to colleges. I am going to be training this summer and getting ready for the season.”

More like this: