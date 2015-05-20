Metro East Lutheran's Will Rankin signs a letter of intent to attend Illinois College. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Metro-East Lutheran football player Will Rankin is going to continue his love of the sport at Illinois College this fall.

Rankin will start working out as a defensive back for Illinois College, but may move around some in the defense with his size of 6-2, 200 pounds.

 

“I think there is a whole lot more room for improving and I have put on about 30 pounds since football season,” he said. “It is just a whole different feel at Illinois College. It will be a good learning opportunity in the classroom and off the field. I am always willing to learn.”

 

Rankin said he liked the idea of going closer to home and the smaller campus of Illinois College.

 

“It just seemed like a good fit for me,” he said.

 

Metro-East Lutheran had small numbers with its football program but Rankin said the team was very close knit.

 

“There was a special bond between us,” Rankin said. “Coach Lewis helped me out a ton and got my name out on e-mails and letters to colleges. I am going to be training this summer and getting ready for the season.”

