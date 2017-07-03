EDWARDSVILLE - These are upcoming events at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville in month of July.

Tue, Jul 11th, 2017 7:00 pm

Chinatown ($2 Tuesday Movie)

NOTE: TICKETS ONLY $2. Tickets only available the day of the show 1 hour before showtime, Cash or Check only (charge/debit cards accepted for concessions)

- All Seats General Admission-

Thu, Jul 13th, 2017 8:00 pm

Zoso - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience Live

ZOSO - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience returns to the Wildey Theatre to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it's much more than just being a tribute. It's about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightlywound talent and authenticity. Zoso's 3000 plus live shows around the world makes them one of the longest tenured Zeppelin tributes bringing the aura and feeling, harkening back to the unique atmosphere Led Zeppelin created.

Sat, Jul 22nd, 2017 8:00 pm

The GREGG ROLIE Band

CALL WILDEY BOX OFFICE AT 618-307-1750 FOR POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL SEATING!

From Woodstock to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Gregg Rolie comes to the Wildey Stage! Gregg Rolie is the founding lead vocalist, keyboardist and co-songwriter of Santana and Journey. As a member of Journey, 2017 marked Gregg’s rare second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1998, he was also honored by the Rock Hall for Santana. Gregg Rolie and his full Band will be performing the many hits of his historic career including “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” “No One To Depend On,” “Evil Ways” and from his six albums with Journey.

Expect a musical cross section of his entire career and more when he comes to the Wildey! ($60-$65 plus a small handling charge)

Fri, Jul 28th, 2017 8:00 pm

Mr. MOJO RISIN' - A 50th anniversary Celebration Of The Doors

The best Doors Tribute in the country returns to the Wildey after exceeding even the highest expectations at their show here last year. Mr. Mojo Risin' celebrates the career of the Doors from their first self-titled album, through LA Woman, covering all of the best and amazing music in between. This show will bring an authentic concert experience representative of the band's best shows. Their performances are a tribute to the music, and musicians that were the Doors. On Friday Dec. 9 at the Wildey Theatre, you will feel like you are on the Sunset Strip in 1966.

Break on Through.....

Saturday, July 29 8 p.m.

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute

Recreating the "Thunder From Down Under" throughout United States ...Thunderstruck is constantly pleases every crowd, playing the songs you know and love from all eras of AC/DC. Thunderstruck strives to stay true to the AC/DC way, obsessing over the tones and structures of each song's studio and live versions, also using all the gear necessary to bring the power and entertainment of a genuine AC/DC show. This is why Thunderstruck's High Voltage Rock n' Roll show plays to sold out crowds across America.

Call (618) 307-2053, or visit the Wildey Theatre website at www.wildeytheatre.com or visit the office at 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville for any ticket information.

