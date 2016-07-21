Rain Pushes Tournament Start Time on Wednesday to 11:30

GODFREY – Wild card Grayson Goldin (USA) defeated qualifier Alexander Brown (USA) in two of three sets Wednesday afternoon, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to move on to the next round of the main draw at the 19th Annual Lewis and Clark Men’s Pro Tennis Classic, which continues today.

Goldin will face Marc Polmans (AUS) today, not before 10 a.m.

Goldin has grandparents who live in Godfrey, and is staying with them this week. No stranger to the Godfrey tournament, Goldin competed in last year’s L&C Men’s Pro Tennis Classic.

Polmans defeated fellow Aussie Daniel Hobart 6-2, 6-3 Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, No. 1-seeded qualifier Rhyne Williams continued his winning streak against Gonzales Austin (USA) 6-2, 6-2 Wednesday, and is battling fellow qualifier Alfredo Perez (USA) on court 1 this morning. Williams’ doubles partner, the No. 1-seeded Tennys Sandgren, is playing qualifier Sameer Kumar this morning on court 2.

Doubles action will continue this afternoon with Williams and Sandgren, who defeated Austin Webb (USA) and Dane Webb (USA) 6-3, 7-5 Wednesday, and will play Jesus Bandres (VEN) and Facundo Mena (ARG) this afternoon.

Eddie Grabill, who won a wild card in the Bud Simpson Open, is facing Mena right now on Court 7. St. Louis-area natives Michael Peters and Dylan Steffens, who won the Simpson Men’s Open Doubles title, were eliminated Tuesday after falling to Daniel Hobart (AUS) and Mico Santiago (USA), 7-6(2) 6-4.

The Lewis and Clark tournament is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Men’s Futures Pro Circuit event. It is free and open to the public, and spectators are provided with covered stadium seating to keep them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

For complete results from the day and live scoring throughout the week, visit http://itfprocircuit.tennis-live-scores.com/scoreboard.aspx

Singles and doubles main draw play continues right now at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at L&C. For more information about the Lewis and Clark tournament, visit www.lc.edu/usta. Contact the tournament desk at (618) 468-6252. To download high resolution photos from the tournament, visit http://bit.ly/USTA2016.

