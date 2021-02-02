ALTON - After 11 years of love and care at the Five A’s Humane Society in Godfrey, dog "Wiggles" has a new beautiful home.

An unnamed Lake St. Louis, Missouri, couple came to Five A’s after a Riverbender.com story appeared on Thursday, January 28, about Wiggles’ long odyssey at Five A’s. For 11 years, Wiggles was overlooked for adoption. The Five A’s was in hope for the right couple to adopt Wiggles and it happened when the pair came in Sunday.

Karla Crane, a retired nurse, and long-time Five A's kennel worker, and the others were extremely touched at the Missouri couple’s kind gesture toward Wiggles, who is thought to be 14 years old. Wiggles is a pit-bull mix dog.

“I cried tears of happiness at her adoption,” Karla said. “I work in the kennel and take care of all the dogs. The couple also gave a $300 donation to the Five A’s they were so kind.”

Karla said she contacted the Missouri couple Tuesday and everything is good for Wiggles in her first two days at the Lake St. Louis Home.

“I just talked to the people who adopted her and they said she is doing well,” Karla added. “Wiggles is still trying to figure out what is going on, but they are able to walk her in the neighborhood with a leash with no problem. They said Wiggles doesn't bark at other dogs when she walks with them.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The couple had dogs that passed away with cancer and thought it was time to adopt again. They have a big fenced-in yard and a nice neighborhood. They came in Sunday afternoon. This seems perfect for Wiggles.”

Karla said the Missouri duo fell in love with Wiggles immediately and wanted her to be their pet. Karla added that others called in after the couple visited, but they had to tell them Wiggles had been adopted.

On Tuesday, Karla Crane went back to the Five A's kennel area where Wiggles had been for so many years. She said it was emotional to see Wiggles gone and a new dog in her place, but she was so happy for the dog to have a chance to live outside Five A’s. Now, there is a space for another dog to have a chance at adoption.

Wiggles has a benign tumor on her thigh and the couple is having it looked at by a veterinarian and will remove it if possible, Karla said.

There is a photo at the top of the story, of Wiggles buckled in for her first ride home. Karla said the picture kind of told the whole story - that Wiggles was comfortable to begin her journey to Lake St. Louis, Mo., now her permanent home.

Click here to read the original Wiggles Story.

More like this: