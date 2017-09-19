ALTON - The Riverbend Growth Association will be hosting a wiffle ball tournament starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, at the Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day.

Teams of five players can register for $65 with all the proceeds going to the restoration fund for Gordon Moore Park.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Charles Nasello, a River Bend Growth Association member and local business owner, said maintain and restoring our parks is important for the community. Nasello is owner and operator of Nasello's Errand and Delivery Service.

"Gordon Moore Park has been around for years," Nasello said. "All the history, all the good times and memories with families. We want to preserve that and keep them going and keep making those memories for years to come."

To register a team in the tournament call (618) 433-1785 or email naselloserranddelivery@gmail.com.

More like this:

2 days ago - Alton Pickleball Courts to be Installed at Gordon Moore Park

Sep 22, 2023 - Veterans Festival Displays Global War On Terrorism Memorial Wall

Sep 23, 2023 - Veterans Festival Starts Strong: Pictures Of Global War On Terrorism Wall

Jun 26, 2023 - Business Owner Proposing Solar Installations At Gordon Moore Park, Golf Course, More

Sep 14, 2023 - Robert Logan Memorial Tennis Invite Once Again Celebrating Life Of Special Alton Man

Related Video:

Family Fun Day at Gordon Moore Park

Family Fun Day at Gordon Moore Park

 