ALTON — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make a special appearance on Riverbender.com’s Our Daily Show! at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The visit is part of the Wienermobile’s regional tour from July 2-4, culminating in its participation in the St. Louis America’s Birthday Parade on July 4.

The Wienermobile’s two operators will join host C.J. Nasello to discuss their unique experiences and the goals behind one of America’s most beloved marketing vehicles.

“We are going to visit for 20-30 minutes on Wednesday,” Nasello said. “It will be very cool to hear the goals of the Wienermobile and learn a little more about Oscar Mayer. There isn’t anything more Americana than the Wienermobile and we hope to start inside in the studio, then go out live and visit it outside Riverbender.com. I am very excited about it.”

The segment aims to provide viewers with an inside look at the Wienermobile, which has become a staple in American culture. The operators are expected to share their experiences traveling across the country and engaging with communities.

