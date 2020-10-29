Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select prepared Macaroni & Cheese products from stores across five states because they contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The product was sold in plastic containers and in family-style meal kits with Whole Foods Market scale labels in the prepared foods department, available both hot and refrigerated. The product was also available from the chef’s case counter and from Whole Foods Market online and catering menus. The affected products can be identified by the following information.

Article continues after sponsor message

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

ProductProduct Code (begins with)MBest by date through
Macaroni & Cheese, chef’s case28650110/28/2020
Macaroni & Cheese, packaged26360810/27/2020
Macaroni & Cheese, online and catering114449
109866		10/23/2020
Rotisserie Chicken Meals with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged261596
261580
261590
261601
261608
261616		10/26/2020
Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged24725710/25/2020
Fried Chicken Meal with Mac & Cheese, packaged on hot bar23744410/24/2020
Chicken Rustico Romano Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged24144210/28/2020
Chicken Breast Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged29943010/28/2020
BBQ Turkey Meatballs Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Green Beans, packaged24146410/28/2020
Roasted Turkey Chef Plate with Mac & Cheese and Broccoli, packaged24201910/28/2020

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

More like this:

2 days ago - For Your Health: Score Big With A Healthier Approach To Game-Day Snacks

Jul 23, 2023 - Cava Foods, Inc., Issues Voluntary Recall On One Lot Of Spicy Hummus

Jul 30, 2023 - Healthy Meal Options, Including Dairy Foods, Support School Success

Feb 28, 2023 - March is National Nutrition Month: Eat With Environment In Mind

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Odyssey Tours Going “Behind The Bricks” For 2023 Season

 