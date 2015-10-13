http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/15-12-15-Dutchie-Caray.mp3

So with his history with both franchises, which team would Harry Caray be rooting for–the St. Louis Cardinals or Chicago Cubs?

“I really couldn’t tell you,” pondered his widow, Dutchie Caray. “His favorite saying was–who do you root for? He was like ‘Oh, it’s the guy that pays me’.”

Caray was born Harry Christopher Carabina on March 1, 1914 in St. Louis, MO and in 1945 spent the first of what would become 25 years behind the mic for the St. Louis Cardinals. His contract was not renewed after the 1969 season.

Caray would then broadcast for the Oakland A’s and Chicago White Sox before settling in as the Cubs voice from 1982 until his death in 1997.

“He was really kind of quiet at home,” shared Dutchie. “In the mornings and stuff, he was so into his newspapers…he just loved to read the newspapers. He was kind of quiet, so I went about my work and he went about his. Sometimes, he was really tired from staying out too late the night before and I would think ‘oh, my God–he’s just going to be terrible today. Boy, he got to that ballpark and I’d say is this the same guy that left here this morning!!”

Honored recently with her own street in Chicago, Dutchie regularly visits the town to oversee the family’s six restaurants and visit with fans and friends.

