Do you have a favorite recipe that you think everyone ought to try? Well here’s your chance to share it with all your TreeHouse friends and their friends, and their friends! TreeHouse Wildlife Center is putting together a cookbook that is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Friends, members and supporters are invited to submit their favorite recipes from September 10 through October 10. Check out the TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s web page for details coming soon.

Pre-order sales will begin immediately and continue through November 12. What a great Christmas gift for the cook in the family! At only $15 per book, you’ll want to order enough for everyone on your list.

Make your check payable to TreeHouse, and mail to our new address at 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, Il 62022, or you can go online and order via our website. Order as many as you like – it’s so easy.

Do you own a business? Click here for a form you can send in to place an ad in the advertising section of the cookbook. It’s a low cost way to advertise your business while helping TreeHouse.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Inc.

23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, Illinois 62022

Telephone: 618.466.2990

Web site: treehousewildlifecenter.com

E-Mail: treehousewildlifecenter@gmail.com

“Over three decades of giving back to the wild.”

