America strides forward in a multitude of endeavors, sometimes leaving behind heavy footprints, sometimes treading so lightly one must gaze at the results with intense scrutiny. Some believe America’s greatest value emanates from a deep abiding faith in Christ or other spiritual force; some counter religious beliefs should have no impact on politics nor this ‘so-called’ secular nation.

Progress in America can be individualized, as in the present “cultural climate,” and certainly claimed by many self-identified protagonists. Ironically, various political entities historically (including left wing liberals currently) seemingly countered or contend their form or proclaimed “progressive nature” identifies the only solution / solutions advantageous to America.

Some in America dance around cultural issues with an arrogant, mindless form of indifference, often failing to recognize nor caring what their actions render. Some are afraid to advance, or, their measure of progress is considered politically / socially unacceptable to those whose voices resonate loudly.

America is indeed filled with an array of costumed characters and daylight dreamers, saintly heroines and heroes, “as smooth as silk” mesmerizing communicators with subway muffled shrieks; pocketbook grabbers and anxiety laden traumatized 21st Century developers. Meanwhile, eye popping numbers of children and adults struggle with legitimate anxiety driven stress factors.

Mixed up, tossed about, shaken back and forth, tossed to and fro’, America’s formal disposition is like a magician’s bag of tricks. Striding down any sane pathway in 2017/ 2018 America, one is likely to discover they are lost, regardless of GPS like guidance. Avenues to nowhere paved years ago are filled.

Some in America cannot wait until this wave of “baby boomers” becomes overwhelmed with dementia or is simply overtaken by sheer numbers. One reads and hears how well defined, refined, and articulated this new level of living / leaders will unveil through technologically driven savvy. America offering inhabitants a “smart” way to exist, hypothetically speaking; perhaps detrimentally convoluted.

America strides, wobbles, limps, skips, jumps, leaps, and grinds forward in spite of troubled souls and indistinguishable passions. Some appreciate a colorful abundance of achievements accumulated through sacrifice, experimentation, and a reverence death demands, yet, does not always deliver.

Many in America lead simple lives surrounded by family and friends, where one day of challenges concludes and another begins. Many are not scorched by any shade of hatred, rather, they are driven to sustain a sense of self-respect and self-worth; delighting in any opportunity to give and share whatever they possess or have access to, and willingly disseminate to the masses.

Some condemn America for nearly everything, beginning with English, French, and Spanish settlements and what eventually ensued as colonies developed and the United States expanded. Some, whose presumptions and assumptions are taken out of a historical narrative and context, state that an overwhelming burden of guilt rests with all Caucasians because of past transgressions, and a psychological inheritance resides in their souls. Some strive to keep America divided on a range of issues too broad and sweeping to completely and sufficiently address or resolve.

America’s strength to withstand radical divisiveness is weakening, as a stampede of collaborators intent on bringing this nation to its knees, identify themselves on social media and on television whenever and wherever they are able. What will America stand for in twenty years? Is America challenging its citizens to be the best they can be?

Will America tumble into an abyss of ambiguous reckonings, and a crisis contained within its heart and soul? Why is America perpetually struggling to right the ship and mark a course with precision and care in contemporary times? As definitions of what it means to be a patriot fluctuate with many who span a spectrum from far left to far right on the political horizon; is there necessarily an impetus to state that it merely means “I see something which needs to be changed, must be changed, and I love my country, therefore I am a patriot?”

Regardless of where one has been or is headed, possibilities to enhance or change what occurs are almost always attainable. Regardless of your version or vision of what America is or is not; if you expand and extend your reach with a compassionate, mystical aura of behavior, you might grasp hold of something invaluable and irreplaceable. If you succeed in positive acts of reconciliation and redemption, you might hone a productive pattern to maintain throughout life.

