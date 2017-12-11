ALTON - Turn in any direction, look up, down, all around; reading and listening to an array of sources, one finds bias, chaos, confusion, prejudice, and an abundance of ambiguous rhetoric. American culture and subcultures are in a stormy pattern of upheaval and disarray; difficult to articulate as well defined structures of stability, or, as reflections of spiritual development and refinement.

Socially, there are so many individuals demanding subjective reasoning, though one struggles to accept much of their misinformed logic, and the cutting edge destructive forms of individualized pleas for attention. For some, it is impossible to ascertain and understand motives, and certainly to sort through a zig zagging crescendo of voices choosing to ignore truisms and factual documentation.

Emotionally and collectively, America is dysfunctional and spiraling out of control. Foundations believed to be viable footings in character molding, are weakened and less effective pillars of strength to build bridges of integrity upon. Though one might strive to perfect patterns of behavior, there are too many outside influences tainting this process, with intent to harm and destroy net results.

So, you might wonder what purpose does an article like this offer in simplistic terms, and where are proposals to improve upon status quo? One might consider beginning this journey with a direct, undeterred, concentration on the nature of what it means to place your family’s values as a center stone of concern.

Fathers and grandfathers might fulfill all of the responsibilities one encounters each day throughout any given year. By example, demonstrate to their sons and daughters, granddaughters and grandsons, what it is to be honest, trustworthy, and someone to lean upon if a need prevails. Yes, they might share hugs with these precious souls! Is that not a novel idea?

America rarely reaches a pinnacle of perfection, just like any individual, family, organization, government, or other entity. America strives to achieve levels of success unequalled in human history. When one says America, after all, is that not you and me?

Grandmothers and mothers must always endeavor to nurture their daughters and sons with their intuitive gift of sensory perception and a yearning for safe keeping in any state of existence. Children, perhaps cared for in an imperfect manner, yet, nourished intellectually, spiritually, emotionally, and in their diets.

One could ask, what happens if you are encountering socio-economic difficulties or live in poverty? What happens if you are a single parent working a low income job or unemployed? What might one do if there are drug addictions or disabilities to cope with? What do you do if there is any form of illiteracy present in the home among adults? How can one deal with any type of abuse?

America does not have answers to every question neatly arranged in perfected instantaneous responses, but the fact is America offers varying courses of action to petition and discover solace. Freedoms in America are indeed guaranteed in the 1st Amendment to the United States Constitution, but they are not to be abused or referred to as parameters to solely live within. ‘Who are we America’ is a complex question.

