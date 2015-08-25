The end of the month is drawing near and in turn, the St. Louis Cardinals will be able to expand their roster with the September call-ups. Pitchers like Sam Tuivailala, Tyler Lyons, Tim Cooney, Miguel Socolovich, and Marco Gonzales seem likely. Nick Greenwood could also be an addition.

From the position side, Xavier Scruggs would provide another power bat from the right side and depth at first base/outfield. Either Ed Easley and Cody Stanley figure to be a call-up as the third catcher. All of the above players are on the Cardinals 40-man roster.

But what about Aledmys Diaz–who was recently promoted to Memphis (AAA) after hitting nearly .400 over the last couple weeks at Springfield (AA). The shortstop is no longer on the 40-man roster, which would require the team to remove someone for him to be a call-up to the big leagues.

Does that make sense?? Who else might be in the conversation for a promotion?? That topic was addressed at length by Brian Stull and Bradford Bruns on Tuesday night’s “The Brian Stull Show” on CBS Sports 920am… http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/15-8-25-Sept-Call-Ups-Diaz.mp3

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports