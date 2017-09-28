EDWARDSVILLE - Whitley’s Wishes will be hosting their Memorial Softball Tournament starting at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Vadalabene Field.

Whitley’s Wishes was founded by Christy Jennings in memory of her daughter Whitley who died from a pediatric brain tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

“We decide to start Whitley’s Wishes to keep her memory alive and give back to our community,” Jennings said. “While she was sick we got a lot of support from out community and wanted to find a way to give back.”

The organization gives back by supporting local schools, parks and animal rescue as well as medical research. All things that were important to Whitley.

The funds raised from this years softball tournament will be going towards Whitley’s wish of a new playground at Vadalabene Field.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We do things that are based on some of Whitley’s actual wishes, things that were very close to her heart,” Jennings said. “For instance with the softball tournament we are using the proceeds from that to build a small playground at the softball field that she played. LeClaire ball park has a really nice field for the boys and Whitley would always say look where we play, so she always thought we should do something. This playground is just the perfect place to start.”

The day will include not only the tournament but a home run derby, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks as well.

“We’re also doing what we’re calling the Mayor’s Challenge,” Jennings said. “So we asked Mayor Hal Patton to be apart of it and he has agreed to get a team together.”

Mayor Patton and the City of Edwardsville’s team is scheduled to play Mayor Preston Hall and the Village of Worden at 5 p.m. Saturday.

More information about Whitley’s Wishes and the softball tournament can be found at Whitley’sWishes.org or on Facebook.

More like this: