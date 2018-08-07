EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council was presented with a donation of $10,000 from Whitley’s Wishes Tuesday night for improvements to the playground at Vadalabene Park.

“This was the first of Whitley’s wishes we decided to tackle,” Whitley’s mother Christy Jennings said. “We’re just thrilled to see it completed and we’re very proud to have worked with the Mayor and the Parks and Rec Department to accomplish this. I know for Whitley it was very important to have something nice there for the little ones to play on.”

Mayor Hal Patton took a moment to recognize and thank Jennings for dedication to her daughter, Whitley’s Wishes and the community as a whole.

