A letter to the friends of White’s Greenhouses and Seasons Garden Center,

It is with a grateful heart and fond memories that Jim and Diane White announce the closing of White’s Greenhouses and Seasons Garden Center on June 30.

It has been an amazing journey; we still have customers who came to buy plants in 1977 when all we had was a little greenhouse attached to the barn. Who would have guessed that those first little tomato, marigold and geranium plants, that were first grown when our girls were one and two years old would have led to the successful, 4 acre regional business that was a major player in the St. Louis and 200 mile radius that it came to be.

With our retail customers as the basis for our expansion, we were able to build four acres of greenhouses and sell seasonal flowers and blooming potted flowers to the general public, to supermarkets, landscapers, garden centers, and to the general public for almost forty years.

It was always hard work, but we had great employees from the very beginning until today, the end, when these fine folks will be looking for new jobs. We can honestly say that anyone who has worked at White’s has more than earned the wages they earned and would be an asset to any business. The employees are what made the greenhouses and the plants as successful and beautiful as they were.

A special thanks to our children who supported us throughout the years. They remember the emergency nights of covering plants when an unexpected freeze or frost was occurring. They watered plants one Easter when it got to 90 degrees and there were no employees working. They sold plants on Christmas Eve to people who stopped by for that last gift, after the employees had gone home. The greenhouses were a way of life. We especially appreciate Beth Paule, our oldest daughter who has been with us for fifteen years, from opening Seasons Garden Center to taking over Diane’s job the past few years when she retired a bit early to pursue other interests.

We thank the greater Alton community for supporting us in such a loyal way. We have made lifelong friends, helped beautify the local community and the St. Louis region in ways in which we are not fully cognizant and ways that we are.

Diane enjoyed all the years of working with Asta from The Greenery and the WBGZ staff to be part of a radio program for over twenty years on Tuesday mornings called “Let’s Talk Plants”

But time marches on and everything changes under the sun, and so the doors of White’s and Seasons will close at the end of this month as we move on to new adventures in retirement without the responsibility of baby plants needing our attention 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. The business is for sale if anyone would like to carry on the torch.

Thank you once again to our great customers, vendors and community partners. We could not have done it without you.

With Gratitude,

Jim and Diane White

