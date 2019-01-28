ALTON – The YWCA's mission to end racism and empower women were put into action over the weekend with the viewing of Tim Wise's “White Like Me,” and its follow-up discussion.

Sarah Neal, who sits on the Racial Justice Committee at the YWCA, said as many as 35 people came to the film screening Saturday evening. The film explored the idea of “white privilege” with facts and statistics, which worked to prove Americans often experience a much different quality of life based on the colors of their skin. Items such as how the American G.I. Bill benefits white and black people in the same branches of the armed services were displayed to better illustrate white privilege.

Many people hear the words, “white privilege,” and immediately assume it is an accusation. White privilege does not strip someone of their achievements just because they happen to be white. It simply means that, while someone who is white may well have earned everything they have, the color of their skin was not a hurdle they had to hop to get there. People of color often have more hurdles due to their race than white folks.

Following the film, Neal said people had a bit more than a half hour to discuss the film they just watched together in small groups. Neal said members of the YWCA helped lead the discussions within each group. She said the lobby of the YWCA acted as a place where people could discuss things freely with an overall safe environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

More discussions involving the film will take place on Feb. 9, when an entire 2-4 p.m. block will be reserved for further discussions. Neal said the time between seeing the film and the second, longer discussion will give people a chance to see some of the things displayed in the film in the real world. People may notice things regarding white privilege in their everyday lives they may not have noticed before after watching that film.

“There's going to be more to discuss,” Neal said. “That's just normal. More things will surface over time after they see this. A lot of things were brought up in this, like colorblindness. I feel like people may have felt a little enlightened after seeing this. It's one thing to hear about it. It's another to see the facts laid out side-by-side like they are in this movie.”

Neal said the February discussion is also free and open to the public. She said the documentary is also free to view on YouTube for anyone who may not have been able to see the original screening in the lobby at the YWCA. Those people are welcome to take part in that February discussion as well.

For those who find the written word easier to digest than films, “White Like Me” is also for sale in print at the Alton YWCA. Copies of the book are available for $15. Neal said as many as 10 people have already purchased it during the film screening.

An additional discussion regarding the book will be open to the public on March 2, also from 2-4 p.m. and also in the lobby of the Alton YWCA.

Two copies of the book have also been donated to the Hayner Public Library in Alton for people to borrow and read.

More like this: