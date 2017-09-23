HARDIN – Calhoun’s Scout White exploded for 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns and quarterback Ty Bick completed five of six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Calhoun’s 41-15 homecoming win over North Greene on Friday night.

“We came out and played well,” Calhoun head football coach Aaron Elmore said. “We are fighting some injuries, so it was nice to see some guys step up and play well in key spots offensively. Defensively, we did some nice things.”

Jacobb Watters and Cole Lammy, key Calhoun players, were out with injuries in the contest.

The Warriors led 33-0 at the half and 41-0 at the end of three and in the fourth, North Greene scored twice, once on a Brent Thompson 40-yard run with a kicked extra point and Kaiden Heberling on a 20-yard pass to Carter Hoesman for the extra point with 2:54 to play.

White started the Warriors scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run with 8:42 remaining in the first quarter. He also scored again with 7:46 to play in the third quarter on a 1-yard run.

Reese Kiel scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter with 3:58 left and Colton Snyders added the field goal in the first quarter for the Warriors. Bick tossed a 6-yard pass to A.J. Hillen in the second quarter and Bick ran 5 yards for a score with a Snyders kick for extra point and then again tossed a 32-yard pass to Chandler Sievers to make it 33-0 at the half.

Trey Hart snared two catches in the game for the Warriors and Sievers, Hillen and Johnny Laing all caught passes. Reese Kiel rushed four times for 28 yards and a touchdowns, Trey Hart carried four times for 20 yards, Laing had two carries for 22 yards and Snyders rushed twice for six yards for the Warriors.

Calhoun had 335 yards of total offense in the game compared to North Greene’s 213 yards.

Calhoun now stands at 3-2 overall, while North Greene falls to 0-5. Calhoun still has a solid shot at a playoff berth.

