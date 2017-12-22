SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that a new law reducing filing fees for Illinois Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) took effect today, immediately upon the signature of the governor. Senate Bill 867, sponsored by state Sen. Thomas Cullerton (D-Villa Park) and state Rep. Carol Sente (D-Buffalo Grove), amends the Limited Liability Company Act, reducing filing fees for LLCs.

“This is a business-friendly law that significantly reduces the cost of forming and maintaining a Limited Liability Company in Illinois,” said White. “My office has been given the task of administering these fee reductions with respect to transactions, whether done online, through the mail, or in person. We strive to provide the highest level of customer service for every filing method used.”

Each month the Secretary of State Business Services Department processes and files approximately 20,000 LLC annual reports and documents. More information regarding the fee reductions is available at the Illinois Secretary of State’s website www.cyberdriveillinois.com, or by contacting the Secretary of State Department of Business Services offices in Chicago at 312-793-3380 or Springfield at 217-782-6961.

