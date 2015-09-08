EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Stur Restaurant and Lounge, along with local no-kill animal rescue organization Partners For Pets, are teaming up to make a difference Thurs., September 10 at 6 p.m. for a Whiskey and Wags event.

The event will be held at the restaurant and lounge’s location at 4 Club Centre Court, Suite A. Stur will be donating 10% of all proceeds collected that night to help animals in need.

Throughout the evening guests and animal advocates alike can enjoy handcrafted whiskey infused cocktails created by the lounge’s mixologist. Small plates and delicious appetizers will also be available to the public. Alto Vineyards, another local Illinois establishment, will have a variety of award-winning wines to sample and indulge in. Guests can choose their favorite wine or favorite breed at this event, including Alto’s signature Weiner Dog, Dawg House Red, or Rocko Red.

“As a cause that is near and dear to all of our hearts, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be hosting this event,” said Angie Schmitt, owner and operator of Stur Restaurant and Lounge. “We are proud to be members in the Metro East community and enjoy giving back to the community in any way that we can.”

Partners For Pets is a licensed, 501(c)3, no-kill animal rescue that has been making a difference for pets and families all throughout the Metro East area for years. Donations to this organization go to helping animals in need of finding a new home, providing lifesaving veterinary care, and more.

To find out more information about the organization and how you can donate or become a sponsor contact them at http://www.partnersforpetsil.org or P.O. Box 445, Troy. IL 62294.

To find out where the go-to spot is for events and cocktails, contact Stur at http://sturrestaurant.com or 4 Club Centre Court, Suite A, Edwardsville. IL 62025.

