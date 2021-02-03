



BETHALTO - Ryan Tite credits the Christian education at Zion Lutheran, Bethalto, and Metro East Lutheran through preschool through high school, as big components of his life and reason for his tremendous success.?

“My faith is at the center of my life,” says Ryan Tite, a graduate of Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, and Metro East Lutheran High School Edwardsville. “I give my parents kudos for working hard and saving so my sister, Lindsey, and I could have a Christian education from preschool through high school. Lindsey and I built a solid foundation for life during our years at Zion Bethalto and then Metro East Lutheran High School.”



Today, Ryan is a senior auditor for the federal government in Hazelwood, Missouri. Since 2016, he has worked with the Defense Contract Audit Agency as an auditor for the U.S. Department of Defense. “We help save taxpayer dollars by finding any questionable or unallowable costs,” he says. “I make sure to let everyone know that we’re not affiliated with the Internal Revenue Service.”



In 2018, Ryan led an audit that received the Outstanding Team Award. He has also been the nominee for the Auditor of the Year Award in his region from his agency for the past two years. Honors are nothing new for Ryan. He graduated as valedictorian from both Zion Bethalto and Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.



Looking back on his days at Zion Bethalto, Ryan has many special memories of his teachers, especially Mr. Jim Rohe. “Our fifth-grade musical was something we always looked forward to,” he says. “When I was in kindergarten and my sister was in fifth grade, we were in the musical together. I sang in the chorus. Mr. Rohe arranged all the songs and music and directed us. Later, Mr. Rohe was my fifth-grade teacher. He is still one of my favorite teachers ever.”



Ryan remains connected with other Zion students he has known since his kindergarten days. Their friendships have grown from many shared experiences. “I loved my years at Zion Bethalto,” he says. “If I have children, I will definitely send them to Zion.”?“Zion always felt like home to me,” Ryan adds. “We had the same Christian values at school and at home. That’s what I want for today’s children and families.”



