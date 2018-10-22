WOOD RIVER – A dog attack in the 200 block of Park Street in Wood River sent the pet's owner to a St. Louis hospital Saturday.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said police were called to a scene of a woman who was being attacked by her own dog – a pit bull and boxer mix. Wells could not comment as to why the dog might have attacked the woman, but said a second dog owned by the women, also of pit bull descent, jumped into the fray to defend her. Police arrived on the scene and tasered the offensive dog, which was then placed in a crate for safe keeping with the intended destination of animal control.

Article continues after sponsor message

Unfortunately, that crated animal later passed, and Wells said he was not sure if that was a direct result of the injuries sustained by the animal from the other dog, the police taser or some combination of each.

The woman was transported to a St. Louis hospital as a result of extensive injuries sustained during the attack, where she spent several hours being treated for several lacerations and a broken hand.

Both the dog coming to the defense of the woman and the corpse of the deceased dog were sent to Madison County Animal Control, per their request, for examination. Wells said he expects the living dog to be returned to the owner at the owner's request.

More like this: