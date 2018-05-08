ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, May 8th 13th at 5:30 p.m. at Tony's Restaurant & 3rd Street Cafe! We will meet in the Vogue Room located at the corner of 3rd & Piasa St. which is a newly renovated venue for beautiful weddings, receptions and other events!

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

- Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen from WOW Furnishings and Event Center, speaking about their recent acquisition of the former Talbert law building at 630 E. Broadway where they will be opening an additional event venue

- Mark McMurray from Bluff City Outdoors, giving updates on the process of working with the Small Business Revolution

- Chelsey Logan, who has recently opened a photography studio in Mineral Springs Mall

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

