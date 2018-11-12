ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, November 13th at 5:30 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL.

The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of special events.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

John Simmons, via video, sharing about renovation progress with the Grand Theatre and ideas for its future use

Russ Smith, sharing about the transformation of Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews into The Lovejoy Wedding & Event Center

Melissa Stewart, sharing about her new party planning business called Rated E Entertainment, located at 415 Ridge Street

Details will be shared for upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street, such as:

Taste of Downtown Alton on Thurs, Nov 15 th at Argosy Casino

at Argosy Casino Tree Lighting on Fri, Nov 16 th at Lincoln-Douglas Square

at Lincoln-Douglas Square Green Gift Bazaar on Sat, Nov 24 th at the YWCA of Alton

at the YWCA of Alton Small Business Saturday promotions

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like to get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

