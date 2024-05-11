ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the iMerge Community Center, located in the Riverbender building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects.

You’ll be in the know on topics from the evening’s featured speakers, including:

- Chef Lasse Sorensen from Food is Love

- Nick Bifano, Director of the Mississippi River Festival

- Tabitha Craig, owner of Tab's Cafe who has purchased the former Winters Energy building that houses her restaurant at 400 State Street

- Chef Rona Leah who will soon be opening a tapas bar in the district

Article continues after sponsor message

- Caleb Lewis announcing his new business Grotto Bike Rental, located at 112 E. Broadway

- Mary Cordes, Executive Director of The Hayner Public Library District

New this year, the events will be live-streamed on Riverbender.com with the video footage also being available afterwards, allowing those who are unable to attend in person to stay up to date on downtown developments.



Residents are encouraged to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by attending this casual forum which is free and open to the public. Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, City officials, and other stakeholders. After the featured speakers, the floor is opened to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization that pertains to Downtown. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as networking with other downtown enthusiasts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 618-463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

More like this:

Related Video: