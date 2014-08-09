(Alton, IL – Aug 8th, 2014) Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown”, will be held on Tuesday, August 12th at the Jacoby Arts Center (627 E. Broadway) from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of the historic downtown district.

The evening’s featured speakers will be James Rogalsky and Lauren Pattan, the husband & wife team opening The Old Bakery Beer Company later this year – he as Head Brewer and she in the role of Restaurant Manager. They will share updates on the progress of transforming the former Colonial Bakery building located at 400 Landmarks Blvd. into a craft brewery and restaurant.

The Old Bakery Beer Company will provide creative, high quality food and handcrafted beers with organically grown hops and malt. They will offer four year-round beers paired with several rotating seasonals, as well as local guest taps. The menu will consist primarily of sandwiches, soups and salads produced from ingredients within a 400-mile radius to fall within the USDA guidelines for "local food".

For more information, visit www.OldBakeryBeer.com or follow the project at: facebook.com/OldBakeryBeer. Email inquiries can be directed to: info@OldBakeryBeer.com

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the public will hear updates and news from Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Visitors Bureau, and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts.

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

