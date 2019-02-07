ALTON - Alton Main Street recently hosted their What’s Up Downtown discussion, an informative event held quarterly to discuss what is happening in Alton. Many community members, business owners, and local volunteers attended the event, at Jacoby Arts Center.

A variety of Alton topics were discussed, from new business, upcoming events, and improvements being made to the area.

The first announcement made was about Mac’s big expansion coming in the first week of July. Mac will be adding an additional 70 seats in an outdoor bar cafe style expansion. Along with the new addition, Mac’s is adding new restrooms, and interactive bar games including life-size connect four and ping pong.

Article continues after sponsor message

Owners of recently opened businesses got the chance to share information about their businesses. Christina Williams talked about her new and used thrift store, Making Darrin Deals, located at 602 East Broadway. The store houses a wide array of items from clothes, household items, toys and more. The store also offers consignment and sells used designer items.

Also discussed was the opening of Lovejoy’s Wedding and Event Center, previously Elijah P’s. The center recently held their first event, and are excited to be a new location the community considers when hosting an event. Riverbend Spirit Studio is a unique business that just opened last month. Located inside the Mineral Springs Mall, owner Stella Webb described her business as an opportunity to give Alton a way to feed your soul. Throughout the week various sessions are hosted including mediation, drum circles, and game nights. Also offered are classes on reiki, tarot, and even crochet.

Deanna Barnes of the Planning and Development Department of the City of Alton also spoke at the gathering. Barnes announced that Alton has received a Great Street Initiative Grant from East-West Gateway Council of Governments. Alton is being awarded nearly $500,000 in planning assistance. The grant opportunity helps communities plan for and create places that provide access for all people while supporting a strong local economy and creating sustainable design principles. Public engagement sessions are expected to begin this year to gather input from local citizens on the street improvements. The goal of the initiative is to encourage all modes of transportation including access to pedestrians, bicycles, and more as well as improving green spaces.

Alton has a full calendar of events for 2019, another topic thoroughly discussed at the meeting. April 27th is the city-wide clean up of Alton, volunteers are encouraged to come out and help keep the city looking great. The popular Clothes Swap hosted at the Mineral Springs Ballroom is happening on April 28th. It’s just $5 to get in if you bring clothes to swap, $10 if you don’t bring clothes, either way, you can take home as many clothes as you can carry. The goal of the event is to keep as much out of the landfill as possible. Another exciting event is the Small Town Big World Cultural Celebration coming May 4th. The celebration will be a multi-venue event featuring music, cuisine, clothing, and more from all different cultures. The event is still being planned, those interested in helping out are encouraged to contact Alton Main Street.

A lot of exciting things are in store for Alton as it continues to grow and improve. Keep up to date with everything Alton on Alton Main Street’s Facebook page.

More like this:

Related Video: